Exclusive: Collymore says ‘unplayable’ Man United star could fire Red Devils to silverware

Jadon Sancho has the ability to help propel Manchester United to major silverware.

That’s according to former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who believes the English winger, when at his brilliant best, is capable of being one of the Red Devils’ most impactful players.

Despite Collymore’s glowing verdict, the worry for United is that Sancho has not been in action since October last year.

Struggling on and off the pitch, Sancho has been allowed extended time out of the first team, and according to recent reports, Erik Ten Hag and his coaching staff are working on an individual training program to help the 22-year-old rediscover his form.

“The priority for Manchester United is to have him back with the first team,” Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“I mean, in the game time when he will be 100 per cent ready, this is why he wasn’t available in the last few games.

“Even if he is back training with the squad, Erik Ten Hag and his coaching staff are working on and with Jadon Sancho, they want him to be 100 per cent ready on a mental point-of-view and a physical point-of-view, so the market is not a solution.

“As of now, they want to protect the player and to have Sancho for the second part of the season in very good condition.”

What has Stan Collymore said about Jadon Sancho?

Speaking in an exclusive interview about Sancho’s impending return, as well as what he could have to offer the 20-time league winners, Collymore said: “We need to see how he does in the first 10 games once he’s back.

“I genuinely believe a fully fit, focused and firing Sancho could be the difference between United winning trophies and not winning trophies.

“If you think of Sancho at his very best, he falls into the category of being unplayable. There’s no doubt he’s a mile off his best though so it’s going to be interesting to see what Erik Ten Hag and his coaching staff are working with him on.

“He needs the same kind of coaching as Antony – be more direct and hesitate less, and I think out of the two, if in 12 months’ time, they’re both still underperforming and I was Ten Hag, although I like Antony, I’d stick with Sancho.

“I’m not saying Sancho is irreplaceable, but considering what we know he’s capable of, I’d be prepared to give him all the time he needs to get back to his brilliant best because he can be one of the best wingers in the country.”

Since joining United from Borussia Dortmund for an eye-watering £73m nearly two years ago (Sky Sports), Sancho, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 52 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 12 goals along the way.