According to Football Insider, Liverpool are in talks to sell Nat Phillips before the transfer window closes next week and have not completely ruled out bringing in a new signing.

The Reds will reportedly wait until the summer to strengthen their midfield, with the likes of Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham linked.

However, the report claims that a stop-gap loan move for a midfield is possible as Jurgen Klopp seeks to bolster his existing midfield which has been a shadow of what it was last season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are according to the report, negotiating a deal for centre-back Nat Phillips with ‘at least one Premier League club’ interested in a permanent deal.

Last month, Football Insider reported that Liverpool were willing to let their fifth-choice center-back leave on a permanent basis.

They have been hesitant to accept an offer because of Virgil van Dijk’s hamstring injury, but the Dutchman is expected to return next month.

The 25-year-old has only featured for 65 minutes in the Premier League this season and might be keen to leave in search of first-team action.