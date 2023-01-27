Football Insider claims Liverpool are in talks to complete a late deal before transfer deadline

Liverpool FC
Posted by

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are in talks to sell Nat Phillips before the transfer window closes next week and have not completely ruled out bringing in a new signing.

The Reds will reportedly wait until the summer to strengthen their midfield, with the likes of Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham linked.

However, the report claims that a stop-gap loan move for a midfield is possible as Jurgen Klopp seeks to bolster his existing midfield which has been a shadow of what it was last season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are according to the report, negotiating a deal for centre-back Nat Phillips with ‘at least one Premier League club’ interested in a permanent deal.

Last month, Football Insider reported that Liverpool were willing to let their fifth-choice center-back leave on a permanent basis.

Nat Phillips linked with a January exit
More Stories / Latest News
Player with 48 goal contributions arrives in England ahead of a potential move to Newcastle
Report: Sean Dyche wants Newcastle star to replace Anthony Gordon
West Ham star tipped to replace Anthony Gordon at Everton

They have been hesitant to accept an offer because of Virgil van Dijk’s hamstring injury, but the Dutchman is expected to return next month.

The 25-year-old has only featured for 65 minutes in the Premier League this season and might be keen to leave in search of first-team action.

 

 

 

More Stories Nat Phillips

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.