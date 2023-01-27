Former Everton attacking midfielder James Rodriguez has slammed former manager Rafael Benitez for asking him to leave due to being too old.

When Carlo Ancelotti brought Rodriguez to the club it was one of the most surprising transfers in Everton’s history. Despite arguably being past his better, Rodriguez still had talent in abundance and is one of the most technically gifted players to have ever played for Everton.

Rodriguez was sold during the season that Benitez took charge of Everton and the Colombian star has now slammed his former manager for the way he was treated.

“I was at Everton for a year but I would have liked it to be longer… it went well, very well, I’m leaving due to a coach, because if not, I would stay. The coach [Benítez] told me on the first day of preseason ‘you are old, you are already 30 years old, I prefer to have young people, with energy. So, find yourself a club’. I told a leader, after three months he will be out, I have already worked with him,” said Rodriguez, as relayed by Caracol Radio.

Everton fans will be disappointed to hear these quotes from Rodriguez, especially considering the well-documented feelings for Benitez from the majority of the fanbase.

Offloading undoubtedly one of Everton’s best players simply due to their age and completely ignoring their exceptional technical ability was an interesting choice from Benitez, who in the end failed miserably at Goodison Park.