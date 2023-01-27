Four Manchester United players could leave the club before the January transfer window closes in a few days’ time.

You’d imagine there will be no more incomings for Manchester United this January transfer window after bringing in a striker earlier this month.

However, there’s a good chance we could see some outgoings over the next few days, with some Manchester United youngsters needing to play regular senior football.

Now, according to Manchester Evening News, four Manchester United players could leave before the end of the transfer window. The report claims that Charlie McNeil is attracting interest from League One and League Two. It’s also a similar situation for Di’Shon Bernard and Bjorn Hardley, who could leave on loan in the next few days.

The report also claims that Charlie Savage is close to joining Duncan Ferguson at Forest Green Rovers on loan.

Sending these youngsters out to play regular football is much more beneficial than keeping them playing U23 football.

The physicality of the lower leagues in England will help the players develop in more ways than one and come back ready to fight for first team football.