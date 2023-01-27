Inter Milan looking to make a move for Liverpool star who is available for free

Inter Milan are interested in signing Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino who is available on a free transfer.

Firmino is out of contract at the end of the season meaning he can sign for a European club on a pre-contract agreement this window.

The Brazilian isn’t considered a guaranteed starter like he once was at Liverpool, so he may be considering his future ahead of the summer transfer window.

Now, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Eurosport, Inter Milan are interested in signing Firmino.

Romelu Lukaku was signed on loan at the beginning of the season but the Belgian striker has failed to live up to expectations. Firmino could be eyed as his replacement with Lukaku expected to head back to Chelsea at the end of the season.

If Firmino fails to agree a new deal at Liverpool, you’d expect a host of clubs to begin to show their interest.

The signings of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, two up-and-coming attackers, means that Firmino’s game time is going to be limited and he’s now reaching the latter stage of his career.