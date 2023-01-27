According to reports, Inter Milan ‘want to sign‘ Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku in the summer.

Firmino’s contract with Liverpool is set to expire in June, but manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed his desire to keep him at Anfield as talks are ongoing about his future.

Lukaku, who is currently on loan from Chelsea, is set to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of his loan spell having failed to make an impact in his second spell at the Italian club due to injury issues.

Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport has now reported on Inter’s interest in Firmino, and the Serie A club will be able to agree on a pre-contract with him now if he does not sign a new contract.

Firmino has recently stated his wish to stay at Liverpool and continue playing in the Premier League.

He has been an integral part of Klopp’s successful Liverpool team over the years. and has scored 7 goals in 13 Premier League games this season as well despite being affected by injuries.

He is no doubt a great character to have in the dressing room if Liverpool do decide to extend his contract. His experience and leadership could also be beneficial for new players like Darwin Nunez adjusting to playing for Liverpool under Klopp’s guidance.