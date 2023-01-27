(Video) Jurgen Klopp hints that Liverpool star could leave but it “depends on the offers”

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Liverpool defender Nat Phillips could leave the club but it “depends on the offers”.

With the January transfer window deadline fast approaching, clubs are scrambling around trying to find targets to improve their squads.

It’s also important to ensure you keep hold of your key players before the window closes, but it’s also an opportunity to offload some deadwood with other clubs becoming desperate.

Klopp has now addressed rumours linking Phillips with a move away and has hinted that he could leave if the offer is right.

With Virgil van Dijk currently out injured, it could be a big risk to allow Phillips to leave.

 

