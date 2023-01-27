It appears as though Leeds United’s pursuit of Moroccan international Azzedine Ounahi has come to an end, as Ligue 1 side Angers SCO have reportedly agreed a deal with fellow French club Marseille worth €10 million for the 22-year-old.

The transfer had been a major talking point among Leeds fans throughout the January transfer window, but it seems Ounahi will not be making a move to Elland Road.

According to French outlet RMC Sport, Marseille will secure Ounahi’s services on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The transfer fee reportedly agreed upon is significantly lower than the €25million (£21m) that was originally believed to be the asking price for Ounahi, and the amount that Leeds had reportedly submitted as a bid.

It seems that Leeds’ priorities in the transfer window have shifted in recent weeks.

The report suggests that Manager Jesse Marsch appears to have focused on bringing in talent in other areas, with the club already having signed defender Max Wober from Red Bull Salzburg, and frontman Georginio Rutter from Bundesliga club Hoffenheim.

They also look set to sign Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie in the final days of the window.

While the news of Ounahi’s move to Marseille may come as a disappointment to Leeds fans, the club has been actively working to strengthen their squad and build a strong team for the future.

The addition of Wober, Rutter, and potentially McKennie, along with other potential signings, will no doubt play a crucial role in the club’s continued success in the English Premier League.