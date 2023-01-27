Manchester United could steal a march over Barcelona in the race for Dani Olmo, as a release clause is set to be added to the player’s contract, Christian Falk exclusively revealed in his Substack column for CaughtOffside.

The player will be available for between €70-75m, though a January transfer looks far from likely at this stage.

“No chance of a January transfer for Dani Olmo. We heard that talks with Olmo for a new contract are far along, so it seems he will extend his stay with RB Leipzig,” the reporter wrote.

“The good news for interested clubs like Manchester United is that Olmo has a clear wish to move to the Spanish top-flight, so he’s going to get two different release clauses in his contract – they haven’t been signed yet but we think they’ll be added.

“One that allows clubs to sign him for €70-75m but another where, if Barcelona or Real Madrid are knocking on his door, he can leave for €60m.

“I think, if United are still interested, they’ve got a chance there.”

The Red Devils do have one significant advantage in the form of Barcelona’s financial difficulties, though any interest expressed by La Liga rivals Real Madrid would throw a more than considerable spanner in the works given the difference in release cause.

Ultimately, however, the player’s preference does appear to be a move to the Camp Nou – if a prior interview with BILD is anything to go by – which may yet encourage the 24-year-old to stay put until the Catalan giants are in a position to throw their weight around in the transfer market once more.

At his current age, there’s certainly no need to rush for the next move, wherever that might be.