Manchester United target unlikely to leave in the January transfer window

Manchester United target Goncalo Ramos looks set to stay at Benfica until at least the end of the season.

Ramos enjoyed an impressive time at the World Cup with Portugal. Veteran striker Cristiano Ronaldo struggled in the early games during the tournament, before Ramos was given his chance.

With Ronaldo dropped, Ramos took the opportunity with both hands, scoring three times on his first start of the tournament.

His performances undoubtedly sparked the interest of clubs around Europe, and according to Football Transfers, Ramos is a player on Manchester United’s list.

However, the report claims that Ramos is likely to stay at the club for the rest of the season at least.

With Wout Weghorst signed until the end of the season on loan, Manchester United’s attacking problems aren’t looking so bad in the short term. However, they will need to address this area come the end of the season, so it will be interesting to see if they step up their interest in Ramos during the summer transfer window.