‘Not good enough’: Gabby Agbonlahor says 21-year-old simply is not talented enough to play for Liverpool

Pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has recently expressed his opinion that Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is not currently good enough to play for the club.

Former Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor has stated in an interview with The Mirror that Jones is not up to the standard of playing for a top team like Liverpool and that he has not taken advantage of his opportunities in midfield.

He said:

“You bring in Curtis Jones into the team, he’s not good enough for me for where Liverpool want to go, he’s not really taking his chance in midfield.”

Agbonlahor also criticized the age and physical condition of Liverpool’s regular midfield starters, claiming that they have lost their speed and athleticism.

He said:

“Henderson’s legs, Fabinho’s legs, Thiago’s legs have all gone. When you play how Liverpool play, you need players to be younger or have more speed, more legs.”

Agbonlahor has previously been critical of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. With the transfer market not looking like it will be active, the Reds will have to stick with what they’ve got for now.