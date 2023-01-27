Player with 48 goal contributions arrives in England ahead of a potential move to Newcastle

Jamaican wonderkid Dujuan Richards has arrived in England ahead of a trial period with Newcastle United, which begins on February 6th.

The 17-year-old hails from the same Phoenix Academy as Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey and, if successful, could become the club’s latest teenage sensation.

According to The Talk of the Toon, the trial will last two weeks, beginning Monday 6th February, with the 6ft 2? striker expected to train with our Under-21s, who are now led by Ben Dawson following his appointment on Thursday.

Richards, also known as ‘Whisper,’ plays for Kingston College and Phoenix Academy in Jamaica, where he recently scored 29 goals and assisted 19 in the Manning Cup, a local schoolboy tournament.

The highly-rated youngster arrived at Heathrow this morning ahead of his trial with the Magpies, but he won’t be able to join Newcastle United until the following Monday.

The Under-21s face Leeds United on February 13th, but it’s unclear whether he’ll play in that Premier League 2 match.

Following Garang Kuol’s arrival from Australia earlier this month, it appears Richards is the latest one to watch on Tyneside, with Dan Ashworth leading Newcastle’s search for exciting young talents.

 

