Paris Saint-Germain star agrees to join Nottingham Forest

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas has reportedly agreed to join Nottingham Forest.

That’s according to French outlet L’Equipe, who claims despite deliberating Forest’s offer for some time, the Costa Rican shot-stopper has finally accepted.

Although a deal has yet to be agreed upon due to both clubs continuing to negotiate a final fee, as well as the exact structure of a deal, the 36-year-old is undoubtedly close to leaving the French capital.

Forest are in need of a goalkeeping replacement following Dean Henderson’s recent thigh injury and with the Englishman only on loan from Manchester United, Navas’ proposed arrival could solve both problems.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Fresh Dortmund ‘hope’ could scupper interested clubs’ Jude Bellingham transfer plans

Since joining Paris Saint-Germain from Real Madrid in 2019, Navas, who has 18 months left on his deal, has featured in 108 matches, in all competitions, keeping 50 clean sheets along the way.

Not only has Navas been a mainstay in the Parisians’ side for the majority of those four years, considering he is now well into his thirties, and the Ligue 1 giants also have Gianluigi Donnarumma at their disposal, losing the Costa Rica international wouldn’t be the end of the world.