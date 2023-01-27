Sean Dyche, the soon-to-be new manager of Everton, is reportedly interested in signing Ryan Fraser from Newcastle United.

According to 90min, the winger is on the 51-year-list old’s of targets ahead of his arrival at Goodison Park.

It’s been reported today that the former Burnley manager is set to become the manager of Everton who sacked Frank Lampard after their defeat to West Ham.

According to The Mirror, the Merseyside club will finalise the deal with Dyche on Saturday who has been promised two new signings this month if they can get the deal done before the deadline day.

And with Everton star Anthony Gordon on the verge of signing for Newcastle having for £45million, the Blues will have money to reinvest in the squad.

One of the players the new manager is interested in bringing is Newcastle star Ryan Fraser.

Fraser is a player who is available this month, so a move for him could make sense. The Scotland international wishes to leave St James’ Park, and Newcastle are content with his departure.

i News previously reported that Fraser had been offered to Everton, and Dyche could now accept Newcastle’s offer. The former Bournemouth man, however, will not be included in the Gordon deal, according to 90min.

A deal would also benefit Newcastle, as it would take him off the payroll and free up funds for other signings.