Thiago Silva’s presence in Chelsea’s first team is holding the club’s younger players back.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who believes the former Paris Saint-Germain centre-back should move on and make room for the next generation of talent.

Since joining Chelsea in 2020, there is no doubt that Silva, 38, has helped stabilise the Blues’ backline, but fast approaching his forties, the South American is already the Premier League’s oldest active player, and Collymore believes he should only be offered a contract extension if it includes mentoring or coaching the club’s younger players.

CaughtOffside exclusively revealed that the Blues are in talks to extend their experienced number six’s deal, but Collymore has concerns that an offer of a new contract may not be the right decision.

What has Stan Collymore said about Thiago Silva?

“Chelsea should now be looking to integrate the next generation,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“I’m sure Silva can still do a job at the back, but at the age of 38, he’s very unlikely to be playing the same kind of part he is now in two or three years’ time.

“If they’re looking to give him an 18-month extension, fine, but it should be with a view to him transitioning into a more mentor or coaching role, to help bring through whoever is going to be the club’s long-term centre-back pairing.

“I just think his presence in the first team is now starting to hinder the younger players and their development.

“I’d love to see a Chelsea team in two years’ time with a couple of 22-year-olds at the back and who knows, one of them could go on to be the next John Terry.”

Since joining Chelsea on a free transfer two years ago, Silva, who currently has just six months left on his deal, has featured in 105 matches, in all competitions, and directly contributed to 10 goals along the way.