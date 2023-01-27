Anthony Gordon could leave Goodison Park before the end of the January transfer window.

The winger, who is reportedly keen on leaving Merseyside, is heavily linked with a switch to Newcastle United and has reportedly missed several days of training in order to force through a move (Daily Mail).

Although previously linked with Chelsea, if any club is going to prise the 21-year-old away from Everton, it appears that Eddie Howe and Newcastle United will be the club to do it.

And according to former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, a proposed move up north would be an ideal outcome for everyone involved.

“I think it’d be a great deal for all parties. Everton needs the money, Newcastle needs quality-in-depth and Gordon needs a feel-good atmosphere in order to thrive,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

Admiring Howe’s coaching credentials, Collymore thinks the progressive 45-year-old would be able to help Gordon fulfil his potential.

“Working under Eddie Howe would also mean his best attributes are allowed to shine,” he added.

“Gordon is hard-working, he’s exceptionally quick, really direct and is always looking to get in his opponent’s box.

“If he did end up joining the Magpies, he’d offer them an element of variety too. The likes of Joelinton could then drop back into midfield and that would allow Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff to be rotated.

“They’ve also got Allan Saint-Maxmin, who I know has been linked with AC Milan recently, but having quality-in-depth and multiple options is definitely something Newcastle need so I wouldn’t be too quick to assume that if they got Gordon, it’d mean someone is automatically going to be sacrificed.”

Since being promoted to Everton’s first team at the beginning of 2020, Gordon, who spent the second half of that season out on loan with Preston North End, has gone on to feature in 78 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 15 goals along the way.