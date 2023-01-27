Exclusive: Collymore defends under-fire Man United attacker but says star must ‘bulk up’

The criticism that Manchester United’s Antony is receiving is ‘premature’ and a little too harsh.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who has leapt to the Brazilian’s defence following widespread criticism of his opening campaign at Old Trafford.

Since his £85m move from Ajax last summer (Sky Sports), Antony, 22, has struggled to live up to expectations. Although the 22-year-old has three Premier League goals to his name from his first 11 appearances, several pundits, including TalkSPORT’s Darren Bent have been expecting a better return.

? Darren: “I stand by what I said. #MUFC legends have said he doesn’t do enough.” ? Andy: “After 11 games? That’s harsh…” ? Darren: “For that money, you don’t get an adjustment period…” Darren Bent & Andy Goldstein clash over Darren’s comments on Antony ? pic.twitter.com/FJUum3TcJK — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 25, 2023

However, in light of the noise surrounding United’s tricky number 21, Antony has found an unlikely ally in Collymore.

The ex-Liverpool hitman believes the winger’s work rate and desire are top-notch but has admitted the South American may need to improve his physical build if he is to reach the next level.

“I think he needs to bulk up,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Manchester United given Dani Olmo transfer ‘chance’ as Falk weighs in on January exit

“You often see players come to the Premier League who have all the tricks and skill but are a bit off it physically. There is no doubting his commitment and effort though. He works really hard and always tracks back. His desire to play for Man United is not up for debate in my opinion, but as well as bulking up, he needs to be a lot more direct.

“Whenever you receive the ball, your first thought should be to run at your full back, beat him and either take a shot at goal or create something for another teammate. Antony needs the same message drilled into him.”

Going on to highlight the recent improvements in Marcus Rashford’s game, Collymore thinks a change in approach from Antony could see him replicate the Englishman’s red-hot form.

“We’ve seen the effect it can have by the way Marcus Rashford is performing,” he added.

“Rashford has removed the uncertainty from his game. As soon as he picks the ball up now, he doesn’t think, he just does. He either plays quick passes or runs at players toward the goal.

“But as for the criticism Antony has received during his first few months – it’s so premature. Let’s not forget as well, he’s Brazilian and he’s moved from the Netherlands to England. He needs time to settle in and adapt, and regardless of his price tag, that isn’t going to happen overnight, so we shouldn’t judge him too quickly.”