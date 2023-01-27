According to Football Insider, Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie has informed his teammates that he is moving to Leeds United.

The Whites have lost Mateusz Klich this month, but they seem open to adding players in the remaining days of the transfer market.

The player even cleaned out his Juventus locker and informed his friends that he was leaving Turin for Yorkshire.

Prior to a potential transfer, personal terms have been agreed upon, and a permanent agreement is currently being discussed by the two teams.