Tributes pour in for 20-year-old footballer who 'passed away suddenly'

Tributes have been pouring in for Luke Abrahams, a young amateur footballer who ‘passed away suddenly’ on January 23rd.

According to the report from The Sun, the 20-year-old from Northampton previously played in the Northants Combination and the Nene Sunday League for Blisworth FC and Hunsbury Hawks FC and was also linked with a move to AFC Spinney.

His teammates and friends have remembered him as a “great player and even better friend”, with Hunsbury Hawks FC expressing their sadness on Twitter saying that “he started it all for the Hawks and we wouldn’t be here without him.”

 

Blisworth FC also shared their condolences, saying that the club was “devastated“, and AFC Spinney wrote a tribute, saying “Rest in peace, Luke. A friend to many at Spinney.”

Luke was not only a talented footballer, but also a dedicated coach for ON Chenecks under-16s, and worked at The Timken Company and The Optimist pub.

His colleagues have described him as “an amazing young man” and a passionate West Ham supporter.

In light of his passing, a fundraiser has been set up to support his family and give him “the best send off possible.”

The next Hunsbury Hawks home game against Hartwell Forest on Sunday will also be dedicated to Luke.

 

 

