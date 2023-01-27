‘Unhappy’ Chelsea attacker not for sale despite poor form

Raheem Sterling is disappointed with his form since joining Chelsea from rivals Manchester City.

After being allowed to leave the Etihad last summer, Sterling found a home at Stamford Bridge after new American owner Todd Boehly made him his first major signing.

However, although the England international is currently out through injury, prior to being forced onto the treatment table, the 28-year-old hardly set his new club alight.

Consequently, following what has so far been a relatively disappointing transfer, there have been reports that the winger could be up for sale again (Football Insider).

READ MORE: Arnaut Danjuma’s video showreel + data dive

According to journalist Simon Phillips, that isn’t the case though. Sterling may be unhappy, but that is because of how disappointing his first 12 months in London have been from a playing perspective.

“Personally, I haven’t had any information to suggest that Sterling is up for sale right now,” Phillips told GiveMeSport.

“I know that he has been unhappy, but that’s been with his own performances. He’s not been happy with how he’s been playing, so he’s trying to correct that.

“Obviously, he’s got his injury at the moment, but he wants to come back and correct that. He wants to get back to how he started his Chelsea career, which was actually very good.”

Since joining the Blues last summer, Sterling, who still has four years left on his deal, has so far featured in 22 games, in all competitions, directly contributing to nine goals along the way.