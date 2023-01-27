Video: ‘ A striker’s finish’ – Nathan Ake scores a brilliant goal to give City the lead after Alvarez’s super strike hit the post

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake has given City the lead with a brilliant finish right into the bottom right corner.

A fierce Julian Alvarez strike from outside the box rattled the post, with the rebound falling to Jack Grealish, who took his time and played the perfect ball in for Ake, who finished with a striker’s finish to give the Citizen’s the lead.

As things stand, Manchester City will be going through to the next round of the FA Cup.

Watch the goal below:

NATHAN AKE GIVES MAN CITY A 1-0 LEAD AGAINST ARSENAL! pic.twitter.com/XuuuLIBftt — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 27, 2023

Alvarez is denied by the post… but Nathan Ake finds the bottom corner in style! ?@ManCity | @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/hw9VQBpQ9t — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 27, 2023

NATHAN AKÉ WHAT A GOAL LETS GOOOOOOpic.twitter.com/jtgqbaAsGV — 17 (@DxBruyneSZN) January 27, 2023

Footage courtesy: Bein Sports