Video: ‘ A striker’s finish’ – Nathan Ake scores a brilliant goal to give City the lead after Alvarez’s super strike hit the post

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake has given City the lead with a brilliant finish right into the bottom right corner.

A fierce Julian Alvarez strike from outside the box rattled the post, with the rebound falling to Jack Grealish, who took his time and played the perfect ball in for Ake, who finished with a striker’s finish to give the Citizen’s the lead.

As things stand, Manchester City will be going through to the next round of the FA Cup.

Watch the goal below:

 

 

 

Footage courtesy: Bein Sports

 

More Stories Julian Alvarez Nathan Ake

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.