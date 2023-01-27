(Video) Erik ten Hag confirms some Manchester United players could leave

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that some Manchester United players could leave in the next few days.

Manchester Evening News recently reported that four Manchester United players could be leaving on loan before the January transfer window deadline in the next few days.

Ten Hag was recently asked whether we would see any outgoings before the window closes.

Ten Hag has confirmed some players will leave the club in January, with questions asked about Brandon Williams and Zidane Iqbal, but the Dutch manager has stayed fairly tight-lipped.

