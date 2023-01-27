Erik ten Hag has confirmed that some Manchester United players could leave in the next few days.

Manchester Evening News recently reported that four Manchester United players could be leaving on loan before the January transfer window deadline in the next few days.

Ten Hag was recently asked whether we would see any outgoings before the window closes.

? "Some players we are open for loans." Erik ten Hag confirms that Manchester United could see some departures in January pic.twitter.com/mRhMgqsyAh — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 27, 2023

Ten Hag has confirmed some players will leave the club in January, with questions asked about Brandon Williams and Zidane Iqbal, but the Dutch manager has stayed fairly tight-lipped.