Video: Footage of Cristiano Ronaldo’s failed skill against Ettifaq FC goes viral

A video of Cristiano Ronaldo’s failed attempt at a showboating skill during the game against Ettifaq FC has gone viral on the internet.

The video shows Al-Oujami successfully tackling and taking the ball away from the opposing player before Cristiano Ronaldo intervened and took the ball from him in an attempt to attack.

Instead, he ended up losing possession of the ball because he tried to do a skill but failed to execute it.

The look from the defender says it all.

Watch the hilarious footage below: