Video: Lucas Moura scores on his return from injury with a tidy finish against Arsenal U21s

Lucas Moura scored on his return from injury to help Tottenham’s Under-21 team defeat Arsenal 2-1.

Injuries have hampered the Brazilian’s season, and he has only made 11 appearances for the senior team this year, playing 266 minutes in total.

He made a comeback from injury and featured in their U21 game against arch rivals Arsenal, contributing straight away to help them to a 2-1 victory.

Amario Cozier-Duberry gave Arsenal the lead before Moura tied the score for Spurs with a tidy finish from close range.

Moura was replaced by Nile John at halftime, and at the hour mark, John scored Tottenham’s second goal to make it 2-1, which proved to be the game-winning goal.

Watch the goal below: