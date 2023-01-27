Sean Dyche is set to succeed Frank Lampard as Everton manager.

The 51-year-old was identified as a candidate for the job along with former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa.

However, despite both men holding talks with the Toffees’ board earlier this week, according to Sky Sports, it seems the ex-Burnley manager has been the successful candidate.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Fresh Dortmund ‘hope’ could scupper interested clubs’ Jude Bellingham transfer plans

? ????????: Sean Dyche set to be appointed new Everton Manager ??? pic.twitter.com/FxPoPhhFEf — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 27, 2023

With the Toffees rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, level on 15 points with fellow-strugglers Southampton, Dyche faces a huge challenge to retain the club’s top-flight status.