‘Absolutely delighted’ – Joey Barton thinks Liverpool have another teen gem in their ranks

Last week, Jarrell Quansah left Liverpool’s Under-21 side to join Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers on loan until the end of the season.

The defender came through the Reds’ youth system, which he joined in 2008, and signed his first professional contract with the Merseyside club back in 2021.

The 19-year-old is yet to make an appearance for Liverpool’s first team and this loan move to League One could be essential to how he develops as a footballer.

Barton is delighted to have the youngster in his squad and said about Quansah to The Bristol Post: “Liverpool have trusted us with this stage of his development and we’re absolutely delighted to have him. He’s got really good qualities and when you’ve been training with Liverpool’s first team, being in and around that picture, the next step in your progression is to get out and have regular men’s football.”

Quansah will be hoping to use this loan to progress with his parent club and a good spell with Bristol might lead to more game time with the Reds during their pre-season tour.