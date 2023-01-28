Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli has reportedly agreed to a new long-term contract with the Gunners.

According to a report from the Sun, the 21-year-old Brazilian is set to sign a deal that will keep him at the London club until the summer of 2027. Furthermore, Arsenal will have the option of triggering a 12-month extension as well.

The 21-year-old has been In outstanding form for Arsenal this season and the Gunners were keen to reward him for his performances. Martinelli was earning around £70,000 a week at the Premier League club but his new contract will see him pocket around £180,000 a week.

The Gunners are currently fighting for the Premier League title and Martinelli has been one of the main reasons why they have been able to perform at such a high level. The Brazilian has 7 goals and 2 assists to his name in the Premier League and he has established himself as an indispensable asset for Mikel Arteta. It will be interesting to see if the 21-year-old can maintain his performance levels until the end of the season and help Arsenal end their title drought this season.

Martinelli is still quite young and he is expected to develop further with coaching and experience. The Brazilian has all the attributes to develop into a world-class attacker in the near future.

Apart from his quality as a player, Martinelli’s ability to slot into multiple attacking roles has been a huge bonus for Arteta and Arsenal. His quality and versatility make him an asset for the Premier League club and it is no surprise they want to hold on to him for the foreseeable future.