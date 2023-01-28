Arsenal and Chelsea target refuses to turn up for training as he pushes for immediate move

Arsenal and Chelsea transfer target Moises Caicedo has refused to turn up to Brighton training this weekend as he pushes for an immediate move.

Caicedo has adapted to the Premier League with ease at Brighton and has quickly become one of the most exciting midfield prospects in European football.

However, his performances have understandably attracted the interest of multiple big clubs and it now appears that Caicedo is pushing for a move.

A report from Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Caicedo hasn’t turned up to training and won’t play for Brighton tomorrow against Liverpool, with Arsenal and Chelsea both interested.

EXCL: Moises Caicedo didn't turn up for training today — he wants leave immediately. Caicedo could also miss tomorrow's game. Understand Arsenal are expected to improve their bid, after £60m revealed yesterday. Chelsea offered £55m — rejected too.

Arsenal saw a £60m bid rejected on Friday and are expected to increase their offer before the January transfer window deadline.

Understandably, Brighton aren’t interested in allowing Caicedo to leave especially in the middle of the season, so you’d imagine they will continue to reject offers.

However, if Caicedo continues to push for a move and refused to train, then the situation could get messy and selling him could be their only option.