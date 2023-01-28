Arsenal flop Yaya Sanogo finds new club after 20 months as a free agent

Yaya Sanogo, a former Arsenal flop who failed to make an impact during his tenure at the club, has found a new home at Armenian side FC Urartu.

The 30-year-old French striker, who joined Arsenal on a free transfer in 2013, scored just one goal in 20 appearances for the Gunners before leaving in 2017.

After several unsuccessful loan spells and three underwhelming seasons in Ligue 1, Sanogo joined Huddersfield in 2021, but his contract was not renewed.

Now, FC Urartu has given Sanogo the opportunity to return to football, with the club stating:

“We are happy to welcome Sanogo in Urartu FC and wish him successful performances in our squad.”

Sanogo will wear the No 99 shirt for his new team.

Despite a disappointing spell with Arsenal, Sanogo does have an FA Cup winner’s medal from his four appearances in the Gunners’ run to Wembley in 2014.

He even came off the bench in the final, helping North London come from behind to beat Hull 3-2 in extra time.

He also won the 2014 Community Shield and the 2013 U20 World Cup with France.