Montpellier striker Elye Wahi is reportedly on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs.

According to Foot Mercato, the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have been following the player closely this season. Apparently, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool are keeping tabs on the 20-year-old as well.

Wahi has seven goals to his name in Ligue 1 this season and he has a big future ahead of him. The 20-year-old has the potential to develop into a top-class player and Arsenal could certainly use someone like him.

The Gunners have Gabriel Jesus as the only reliable striker at the club and Mikel Arteta needs to add more depth to the position. Wahi could be an understudy to the Brazilian international for now and then replace him as the club’s first-choice striker in due course of time.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal come forward with a concrete proposal for the player this month.

The report from Foot Mercato claims that a transfer is unlikely this month unless there is an incredible late offer.

Arsenal have already signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton this month and they might not want to splash out on an attacker again. A summer move would be more sensible.

Wahi would be a solid long-term investment for the Gunners and Arteta could help him fulfill his potential. The Arsenal manager has done well to nurture Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli so far.

The 20-year-old has a contract with Montpellier until 2025 and the French outfit are in a position to demand a premium for his services.