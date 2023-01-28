Arsenal are keen on signing the Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo before the January transfer window closes.

According to a report from the Telegraph, Arsenal have had a £60 million bid rejected by the Premier League club for the 21-year-old midfielder but they are expected to test Brighton’s resolve once again in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old midfielder is thought to be keen on a move away from Brighton and he has publicly stated his desire to leave this month. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can convince the Seagulls with an improved offer now.

Caicedo has established himself as one of the most promising young midfielders in the Premier League and he could prove to be an exceptional long-term addition to Arsenal.

The Gunners need to add more depth and quality to their side in order to sustain their title push and someone like Caicedo could improve them immensely.

Furthermore, the 21-year-old is well-settled in the Premier League and he wouldn’t need time to adapt at the London club. He could make an immediate impact and help Mikel Arteta rotate his squad in order to keep the players fresh.

The player has been linked with Premier League rivals Chelsea as well and it will be interesting to see if the Gunners can send off the competition from the London giants and secure the 21-year-old’s services in the coming days.

Caicedo is aware that a move to Arsenal would be a massive opportunity for him and it is no surprise that the player is pushing for a move.