Arsenal submit massive second bid for Chelsea target as Gunners push for wanted star

Arsenal have submitted a second bid to Brighton for their midfield star Moises Caicedo as Mikel Arteta pushes to sign the 21-year-old ahead of Chelsea.
The new bid is reportedly a £60m fee plus £10m in add-ons, and according to the Daily Mail, Brighton are set to reject the offer as they hold tight for £80m.
This is the Gunners’ second bid for the 21-year-old star this week after their opening £60m offer was also rejected by the Seagulls.
Caicedo stayed away from Brighton training on Saturday as he tries to force through a move and will not feature in their FA Cup clash with Liverpool on Sunday.
Chelsea are also interested in the midfielder and previously saw a £55m bid rejected by Brighton for the 21-year-old, reported the Daily Mail, and are said to be weighing up another offer for the Seagulls star.
Brighton stated throughout this window that they would not be selling Caicedo, but it seems now that an £80m offer could tempt the Premier League club into doing so, with both Arsenal and Chelsea in the hunt.
Once Arsenal comes in for a player the price goes higher. OMG!
What are you saying, that it’s Arsenal’s fault? All we can do is asking
For me i think if we are really intrested in Declan Rice we can excise patience enough for him with any new signing or without Arsenal will stop on there quest to stardom if we must bu Rice we must wait for him even if we want to buy a midfield player Tieleman is good and can help us achieve our aim please let us not be wasteful because summer os fast approaching