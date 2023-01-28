Arsenal transfer target publicly confirms desire to leave this month

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The Gunners have failed with a £60 million bid to sign the Ecuador international, but they are not ready to give up on the player just yet. Arsenal are expected to come forward with an improved bid to sign the midfielder before the January window closes.

Now Caicedo has publicly stated his desire to leave Brighton this month. He sent out a series of tweets earlier claiming that he is grateful for the opportunity Brighton have given him and that he wishes to take up the opportunity to join a big club now.

I am grateful to Mr. Bloom and Brighton for giving me the chance to come to the Premier League and I feel I have always done my best for them. I always play football with a smile and with heart.

I am the youngest of 10 siblings from a poor upbringing in Santa Domingo in Ecuador. pic.twitter.com/QLiDyDrTGo — Moisés Caicedo (@MoisesCaicedo55) January 27, 2023

The fans have taken me into their hearts and they will always be in my heart so I hope they can understand why I want to take up this magnificent opportunity.”???? — Moisés Caicedo (@MoisesCaicedo55) January 27, 2023

It will be interesting to see if Brighton are forced to consider a sale now. Forcing him to stay at the club against his wishes is not ideal and Arsenal will be hoping to take advantage of the situation and secure his signature.

Arsenal need to add more depth to their midfield and Caicedo would be the ideal partner for Thomas Partey. He will add defensive cover, press resistance, and control in the middle of the park. His arrival would also allow Mikel Arteta to rotate his midfield from time to time.

The 21-year-old has been a major hit since joining Brighton and he should be able to make an immediate impact at Arsenal as well. It will be interesting to see if he can help the Gunners win the Premier League title this season.

Arsenal have already signed Leandro Trossard from Brighton this month and they will be hoping to raid the Seagulls once again before the window closes.