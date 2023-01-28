Barcelona could reignite their interest in Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta in the summer transfer window.

Azpilicueta wouldn’t usually be considered a first-choice defender at Chelsea but regular injuries to Reece James has meant the Spaniard has been playing his fair share this season.

When James is fit, Azpilicueta would usually be on the bench and this could be a concern for him over the next few months if James proves his fitness.

Now, Spanish outlet SPORT has claimed that Barcelona could reignite their interest in Azpilicueta in the summer transfer window. Barcelona made an effort to sign the veteran defender last summer but Chelsea opted to keep hold of him.

Azpilicueta signed an extension keeping him at the club until 2024, but a move back to his home country could be of interest if he’s guaranteed more regular minutes.

If Chelsea opt to bring in some added competition during the January transfer window at right-back, Azplicueta is going to fall even further down the pecking order, so Barcelona could have a chance of signing the experienced defender.