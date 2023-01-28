Chelsea and Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge.

According to a report from Talksport, both Premier League clubs are eyeing up a late move for the 24-year-old who has impressed since joining the Blades.

Berge has been linked with a move away from Sheffield United in the past as well, especially when they were relegated from the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea or Liverpool are prepared to come forward with an official proposal before the January window closes.

Chelsea have tried to sign players like Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo this month, but the Blues have not had success in their pursuit of the two players. Berge could be a more attainable target and he would be inexpensive compared to Caicedo and Fernandez as well.

The 24-year-old has played in the Premier League before and he did reasonably well with Sheffield United. He would add some much-needed presence and physicality to the Chelsea midfield.

Meanwhile, Liverpool need to add more depth to their midfield as well. The likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have struggled this season and the availability of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain remains a concern.

Signing a quality central midfielder could transform the Reds during the second half of the campaign and help them push for a top-four finish.

The opportunity to join Chelsea or Liverpool this month could be too good to turn down for the player and he is likely to be interested if a concrete offer is presented.