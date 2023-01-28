Chelsea star edging closer to a move away from the club

Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei is edging closer to joining Championship side Reading on loan for the rest of the season.

Casadei signed for Chelsea at the start of the season from Inter Milan but has struggled to establish himself as a first-team player as of yet. It’s no shame at the age of 20, but Casadei will need to play regular senior football in order to develop as a player.

Casadei is yet to appear for Chelsea’s senior squad and it was a similar story at Inter Milan, but he’s now close to joining a new club on loan to gain some valuable experience.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea midfielder Casadei is close to joining Reading on loan for the rest of the season.

Chelsea have strengthened significantly since Todd Boehly joined the club and there’s a good chance they bring in an additional midfielder. The report claims that Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Amadou Onana are targets for Chelsea, so a new addition could push Casadei even further down the list, meaning a loan move is vital to continue his development.