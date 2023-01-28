Everton are reportedly interested in signing the Club Brugge goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

According to a report from Het Nieuwsblad, Everton are keen on signing the player this month and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal with the Belgian club.

Lammens will be a free agent at the end of the season and he could be signed for a nominal price this month.

Ideally, Club Brugge will not want to weaken their squad midway through the campaign but holding out until the summer transfer window would mean that they will lose the player on a free transfer.

It remains to be seen whether Everton follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal for the goalkeeper.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months and it is no surprise that the Toffees are already looking at potential alternatives.

Lammens is highly rated in Belgium and he has the potential to be a key player for Everton in the near future.

The Toffees are currently fighting for survival in the Premier League and it will be interesting to see if they can secure their place in the top flight next season.

Everton must preserve their Premier League status in order to sign quality players and the uncertainty surrounding their future in the Premier League could prove to be a major roadblock as far as January signings are concerned.