Jose Mourinho wants to rejoin his former club Chelsea in the near future after growing frustrated at Roma.

Mourinho spent some immensely successful years at Chelsea, particularly during his first spell with the club. The Portuguese manager won three league titles, one FA Cup, and three League Cups. In the 2004-2005 season, Mourinho’s Chelsea only conceded 15 Premier League goals which epitomises his ‘hard-to-beat style.

Now, Mourinho is managing in Italy with Roma, but a report from the Daily Mail has claimed he’s growing frustrated with their lack of investment and it’s now emerged that he wants to return to Chelsea in the near future.

Chelsea have struggled this season under Graham Potter but after significant investment in the transfer window, Todd Boehly should be looking to give him time for the new players to adapt to life at Stamford Bridge.

Of course, if Chelsea’s struggles continue for the rest of the season then Potter could be in trouble, so it will be interesting to see if Mourinho is considered for the role.

Mourinho’s managerial record at Chelsea was phenomenal, but he was a lot less successful more recently in the Premier League with Tottenham and Manchester United.