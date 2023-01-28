Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has expressed his frustration that Cody Gakpo was signed instead of Leandro Trossard this window.

Gakpo hasn’t had the impact Liverpool fans may have expected since making the move from PSV in the first few days of the January transfer window.

The Dutch international is still adapting to the Premier League – a league widely regarded as the toughest league in the world.

Now, former Liverpool defender Enrique has expressed his frustration that Liverpool opted to sign Gakpo instead of Arsenal forward Trossard.

You can call me whatever you want but I'm watching arsenal and something that I say it before I even say it more now. That we sign gakpo instead of trossard for half of the price I don't understand. Really like trossard — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) January 27, 2023

Trossard was impressive for Arsenal in their defeat to Manchester City on Friday night, but it’s a lot simpler for him to adapt to life at Arsenal as he’s used to playing in the Premier League.

Gakpo may take some time to settle in, so it’s possibly a little harsh for Enrique to make these claims so soon into Gakpo’s tenure at Liverpool.

Trossard would have been a smart signing for Liverpool but Gakpo is a lot younger and has shown impressive performances for both club and country in the past, it might just take a few months.