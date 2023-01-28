Here we go: Fabrizio Romano confirms Weston McKennie will sign for Leeds United

Weston McKennie will sign for Leeds United on loan for the remainder of the 2022/2023 campaign. 

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news this afternoon. The midfielder has agreed personal terms with the Yorkshire side and will depart Italy to complete the necessary medical tests and formalities.

Leeds president Andrea Radrizzani was key to the deal being agreed with Juventus, despite a late pursuit from Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest, who were considering hijacking the transfer.

There is a buy clause included in the agreement for a fee of €33 million plus add-ons, so he could become a permanent Leeds player in the summer.

McKennie adds to American connection at Elland Road

McKennie will now join fellow USMNT internationals Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson under American manager Jesse Marsh – so he will likely fit straight into the squad.

The 24-year-old impressed at the World Cup in Qatar and will play a key role in Leeds’ survival campaign in the top flight.

