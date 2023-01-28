“Hoping that someone is going to die” – Sol Campbell tells Tottenham fans to move on from Arsenal transfer

In 2001, Sol Campbell moved from Tottenham to their North London rivals Arsenal and it was a decision that changed the former defender’s life forever.
Campbell made the switch under the Bosman ruling after his Tottenham contract expired, despite the centre-back publicly claiming he would stay at Spurs. That led to the English star being branded a ‘Judas’ by fans of his former club and the abuse still goes on today, the 48-year-old has said.
The former footballer has now called for Tottenham fans to move on from his controversial transfer to Arsenal, with the former England defender admitting he is still impacted by the abuse that comes his way.
Campell went on to have a successful career with the Gunners, where he was part of the invincible side, won the FA Cup and played in a Champions League final.
Sol Campbell opens up about the abuse he receives from Tottenham fans over Arsenal move
Speaking to The Guardian, Campbell has revealed that he is shocked at the abuse he still receives from Spurs fans over the Arsenal move, including a chant with the line ‘having a party when Sol Campbell dies’.
‘It’s almost as though people have forgotten how to be human,’ Campbell said. ‘Wishing and hoping that someone is going to die? And you’re going to be having a party?
‘What world are we living in?
‘I know football has its tribalism but if no one around feels that this is unacceptable, well, we’re in a really sorry place.
‘We are talking about nearly a quarter of a century [since the transfer],’ the former footballer said. ‘Where are we going as human beings if someone cannot move on?
‘I don’t think people realise how hurtful the hate and vitriol is to me. I get the situation but it’s been such a long time.’
Never forgiven never forgotten
Sorry, but he does not get the situation.
He ran down his contract suggesting that he was going to sign a new one leaving the club with nothing.
2 weeks before he signed he stated that he was a Spurs fan forever and understood Spurs fans and what loyalty meant.
He did the deal with the devil which took balls, but he should now man up and realise that he betrayed the very fans he said he loved.
He chose the 30 pieces of silver as a signing bonus so can’t have it both ways.
We change minds every
What is the reason behind this regurgitated drivel?
Why does this man want his name in the public domain at this time? Is he after a job of some kind?
This fatuous nonsense usually rears its ugly head when there is a North London Derby in the offing, so it’s regular bi-annual fodder for the weak-minded, but that is not the case in this instance. Alternatively it happens when he is in the running for a coaching position, which hasn’t been the case for many years.
Perhaps it’s merely that he craves public attention and can only get it by reminding the public of his decades old misdemanours, and pleading with people, who in the main have long forgotten him, to “move on”, when what he really means is “Don’t forget me. I’m famous. I’m not a has-been non-entity. No really I’m not.”
He deserves every last bit he gets from Spurs fans and he will continue to do so forever. The man simply doesn’t understand basic morals like right or wrong. He knows football is tribalistic, so why doesn’t he have the intelligence to understand actions have consequences? What he did and said in the lead up to that betrayal and consequent move to Ars*nal was nothing short of disgraceful!
My sypmpathies to Sol. I’d encourage you to ignore the abuse and evil wishes from the fans, because no matter how hard they abuse you, you still remain the true self of you as created by Almight God – noone can change that, regardless of how hard they try / wish. I’m sure a number of the fans that wished you death died many years back, but still life goes on as per our Maker desires. Just ignore them and carry on, because those who wish you well are in the majority.
History is made up of Hero’s & Villains , Loyalty & treachery, Courage & cowardice. Sol Campbell has absolutely no integrity. He tries to trivialise the act by calling it Football. Entire Empire’s have fallen on the Act of betrayal. I don’t wish him dead, his punishment is living with himself. Maybe he should move on?
What an arrogant idiot he is. Judas knew what he was doing and the consequences. He has never ever apologised properly either or shown any remorse for his behaviour. He will be hated for ever more at Spurs long after that wonderful party the fans will have when he pops his clogs.
🤫 Sol , you knew exactly what you were doing and knew the consequences. No sympathy
Well said John 👍