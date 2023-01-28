“Hoping that someone is going to die” – Sol Campbell tells Tottenham fans to move on from Arsenal transfer

In 2001, Sol Campbell moved from Tottenham to their North London rivals Arsenal and it was a decision that changed the former defender’s life forever.

Campbell made the switch under the Bosman ruling after his Tottenham contract expired, despite the centre-back publicly claiming he would stay at Spurs. That led to the English star being branded a ‘Judas’ by fans of his former club and the abuse still goes on today, the 48-year-old has said.

The former footballer has now called for Tottenham fans to move on from his controversial transfer to Arsenal, with the former England defender admitting he is still impacted by the abuse that comes his way.

Campell went on to have a successful career with the Gunners, where he was part of the invincible side, won the FA Cup and played in a Champions League final.

Sol Campbell opens up about the abuse he receives from Tottenham fans over Arsenal move

Speaking to The Guardian, Campbell has revealed that he is shocked at the abuse he still receives from Spurs fans over the Arsenal move, including a chant with the line ‘having a party when Sol Campbell dies’.

‘It’s almost as though people have forgotten how to be human,’ Campbell said. ‘Wishing and hoping that someone is going to die? And you’re going to be having a party?