Roy Keane poked fun at Pep Guardiola’s bluntness in his pre-match interview before Manchester City took on Arsenal last night in an FA Cup clash.

It is the first time this season that the two teams have faced one another due to their first Premier League meeting being postponed.

City won the tie 1-0 through a late goal by Nathan Ake that booked their place in the next round of the Cup.

Arsenal will host City at the Emirates on February 15 in a game that will be pivotal to the title race; the Gunners sit atop the league table with a five-point margin over second-placed City having played one less match.

Guradiola’s first half of the campaign has been less than ideal for the Spaniard; they have lost three league matches and have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup, which may explain why he looks disinterested whilst carrying out media duties.

Keane on Guardiola

On ITV, he spoke pre-match to the presenter before walking off abruptly. In the studio, both Keane and Ian Wright had their say on the encounter, with the Irishman saying: “I think Pep should smile a bit more – and that’s coming from me!”

? “I think Pep should smile a bit more – and that’s coming from me!” ? Roy Keane ? pic.twitter.com/iNhxGXtlFO — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 27, 2023

Footage courtesy of ITV.