‘In the coming days..’ – Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag hints at late transfer activity before deadline

Erik Ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, has hinted that the club could make a late move in the January transfer market.

In a recent interview, Ten Hag stated that if an opportunity presented itself before Tuesday’s deadline, he would “go for it.”

However, he also noted that the decision to sign players does not only rest on his shoulders.

Manchester United have not spent a penny this month, after a busy summer of incomings, and their only additions so far in January have been loan moves for Wout Weghorst and Jack Butland.

Ten Hag believes that a club the size of Manchester United should “strike” if they do have a late chance to seal a transfer.

They were interested in signing Cody Gakpo but missed out on the Dutch international to bitter rivals Liverpool, reportedly to Ten Hag’s frustration.

And when asked if he knew what areas he’d like to strengthen in the summer, Ten Hag said:

“I have an idea. But in the coming days, If I had the opportunity in the comings days [to strengthen], then I would go for it but this is not only up to me. I think at this club, everyday, that has to be the approach. You have to get better and if they are opportunities to get better you have to strike.”

United have been linked with Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries in recent days. Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that Dumfries’ representatives have flown to England for talks with interested parties.

Additionally, Juventus winger Federico Chiesa is another name that is said to be attracting interest from Old Trafford.

Despite these rumors, it remains to be seen if Manchester United will make any moves in the transfer market before the deadline.