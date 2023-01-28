Jurgen Klopp claims Liverpool star is “suffering” but it’s not entirely his fault

Jurgen Klopp has claimed Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is suffering but it’s not completely his fault.

Salah hasn’t been hitting the heights we’d usually expect from such an excellent player. Liverpool haven’t been at their best overall, possibly leading to Salah’s dip in form, but he’s still been the man to show up in attack this season.

Salah has scored 17 goals in all competitions this season so you might think it’s a little harsh to question him, but we’re so used to seeing Salah carry Liverpool to victory every week.

Now, Klopp has addressed Salah’s performances and has stated that he believes the Egyptian international is “suffering” but it’s not completely his fault.

“Of course Mo is suffering. It was a well-drilled machine the front three, everything was clear [in] what we were doing. Everybody suffers from that, that’s clear. It is specific, offensive play that requires a lot of work and lot of information, and not always obvious information. You create a feeling about a lot of these things, about where your teammate is and where to pass the ball without looking,” said Klopp, as relayed by ESPN.

When Liverpool had a front three of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Salah, that was when Liverpool were at their peak. Each player understood their role and had a great understanding with one and other.

Now, Liverpool are transitioning away from this trio with Mane leaving the club and Firmino playing more of a squad role. Naturally, as Klopp has claimed, this is going to see a different side of Salah.