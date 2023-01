Liverpool could look to sign Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge before the January transfer window closes.

Simon Phillips recently claimed that Chelsea and Liverpool are set to battle it out for the signature of Berge.

Both sides are desperate for midfield reinforcements so it’s no surprise to see them looking to bring Berge back to the Premier League.

Liverpool could be the more attractive prospect for Berge, who revealed in 2019 that it was a dream to play at Anfield.