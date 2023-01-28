Tottenham Hotspur winger Bryan Gil has been linked with a move away from the London club this month.

The 21-year-old has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth under Antonio Conte this season and he has started just twice in the Premier League all season.

The youngster needs to play more often in order to continue his development and he has been linked with the return to Spain this month.

Apparently, Sevilla are interested in signing the talented young winger and manager Jorge Sampaoli has now publicly admitted his desire to sign the 21-year-old.

Sampaoli remains an admirer of the 21-year-old Spanish winger and he tried to sign the player during his time at Marseille as well.

Sampaoli: “I called Bryan directly, he’s the right player for us as new winger. I already wanted to sign Bryan Gil when I was Olympique Marseille coach”.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to loan the £21.6m player out for the remainder of the campaign so that he can get regular first-team action.

Spurs recently completed the loan signing of Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal until the end of the season and the Dutchman’s arrival will push the Spaniard further down the pecking order at Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Sevilla have had a disappointing campaign so far and they are just one point clear of the drop zone. Sampaoli needs to bring in quality additions this month and Gil could prove to be an exciting addition.

The 21-year-old will be determined to prove his quality and his hunger to succeed will certainly help Sevilla during the second half of the campaign.