Jesse Marsch weighs up future of winger after Leicester City bid

Leicester City have tabled a £20 million offer for Leeds United’s Jack Harrison.

That is according to David Ornstein of The Athletic, who confirmed that Leicester sent the offer over to the Yorkshire side last week. Leeds are currently undecided on Harrison’s future; they are considering keeping him at Elland Road and offering him a new contract or allowing him to leave.

The player is also weighing up his options. He has 18 months remaining on his current deal, though he has expressed his desire to the manager for it to be extended.

The 26-year-old signed for Leeds permanently in 2021 after spending three seasons on loan from Manchester City.

Leeds await third signing

Jesse Marsch is currently finalising his side’s third arrival of the January transfer window – Weston McKennie is set to join the club on loan for the remainder of the season from Juventus. There is a buy clause included in the transfer, so the American could join on a permanent move at the end of the season.

