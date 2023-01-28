Liverpool insiders are seriously upset they didn’t sign £80m star in 2021 and still want him

Arsenal and Chelsea are currently trying to tempt Brighton into selling Moises Caicedo as people behind the scenes at Liverpool wonder how they let the midfielder slip through their fingers. 

According to GOAL, the Merseyside club have held internal discussions over why the Ecuadorian wasn’t signed two years ago when he left Independiente del Valle. Instead, Brighton recruited the talented youngster for £5m and are now being rewarded for doing so.

Liverpool are still admirers of Caicedo states the report, and could do with the midfielder at present as that area of the pitch as been a big weakness for Jurgen Klopp this season.

Both Chelsea and Arsenal are now pushing to sign the 21-year-old, with the Gunners submitting a second bid today worth £70m, which still might not be enough for Brighton to part ways with their star midfielder as they hold out for £80m.

