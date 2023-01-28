Manchester United are readying a move for Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij but will face a lot of competition for his signature.

De Vrij’s contract at Inter Milan is set to expire at the end of the season meaning he is able to sign a pre-contract agreement with another club during the January transfer window.

The Dutch defender is attracting interest from multiple clubs. A report from Sport Italia, via TEAMtalk, has claimed that Newcastle, Tottenham, Villarreal and Feyenoord have all presented offers to De Vrij. However, Manchester United are now expected to enter the race.

The poor form of Harry Maguire over the last few years could be the reason behind the decision for Erik ten Hag to pursue a new defender.

You’d imagine an offer from Manchester United would be more attractive for De Vrij than the aforementioned clubs who are also interested. However, De Vrij also has the possibility of staying at Inter Milan and there’s a good chance he’s more likely to play regular football by staying in Italy.