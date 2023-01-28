Manchester United remain in contact to sign 26-year-old

Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries has been linked with a move away from the Italian club.

According to a report from Calciomercato, Manchester United and Chelsea remain in contact with the 26-year-old regarding a potential move.

Inter Milan are eyeing up potential alternatives if the Dutchman ends up leaving the club in the coming months.

The 26-year-old is certainly one of the best full-backs in Serie A and he did quite well with his country in the recently concluded World Cup as well. Dumfries could prove to be a solid addition to the Manchester United defence.

Erik ten Hag’s side have been very impressive this season and they will feel that they are a few additions away from challenging for the league title. Dumfries could improve them considerably if the Red Devils manage to secure his services.

However, the player is likely to cost around €50 million without bonuses and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to spend that kind of money on him, especially when they have someone like Diogo Dalot at their disposal. The Red Devils should look to invest in a quality central midfielder and a striker instead.

Furthermore, it is fair to assume that Aaron Wan-Bissaka will have to be sold before Manchester United move for another full-back.

As for Chelsea, Reece James has had persistent injury problems this season and Graham Potter needs to add more depth to that position. Dumfries would probably be a better fit for Chelsea.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.